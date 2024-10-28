Choreographer Hope B. Byers on the creative process behind ‘1868: Liberation and the Everlashing’

Think what life was like in the Deep South, a few years after the Civil War, for those who had been enslaved. Poverty was the norm —maybe there was no work, maybe backbreaking work not much different than before the war, now at a desperately low wage. But what were the opportunities for the newly freed? What were the hopes?

Full Circle Dance Company helps us imagine that moment in history and its implications today in a new work that will premiere Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Baltimore Museum of Art, with the theme “From the Source of Our Power.”

This particular work, choreographed by Hope B. Byers, is titled: “1868: Liberation and the Everlashing.” We ask Byers about the process of researching and creating this dance.