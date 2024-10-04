© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Dockworkers' union suspends strike

By Ashley Sterner,
Sheilah KastMaureen Harvie
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
ILA members strike at the Bayport Container Terminal on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)
Last night, the International Longshoremen’s Association reached an agreement that extends the union contract until Jan.15 -- raising salaries and giving the two sides 90 days to work out other issues.

The deal was struck after three days of a strike that affected getting cargo on and off ships at 14 East Coast and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Texas. The strike threatened to cause shortages and raise prices -- and for workers, it promised to be especially painful in Baltimore, where longshoremen and others suffered months out of work after the Key Bridge collapsed in March.

We speak with Dave Jamieson, labor reporter for HuffPost.

Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record.
