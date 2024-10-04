Dockworkers' union suspends strike

Last night, the International Longshoremen’s Association reached an agreement that extends the union contract until Jan.15 -- raising salaries and giving the two sides 90 days to work out other issues.

The deal was struck after three days of a strike that affected getting cargo on and off ships at 14 East Coast and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Texas. The strike threatened to cause shortages and raise prices -- and for workers, it promised to be especially painful in Baltimore, where longshoremen and others suffered months out of work after the Key Bridge collapsed in March.

We speak with Dave Jamieson, labor reporter for HuffPost.

Links:

Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract

Dockworkers strike at Port of Baltimore as contract expires

