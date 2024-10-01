Dockworkers strike at Port of Baltimore as contract expires

It’s on.

After months of anticipation and last-minute negotiating, members of the longshoremen’s union gathered outside the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Baltimore — and at ports across the East Coast and Gulf Coast — to make good on the promise to strike.

The strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association began at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday after the current six-year contract expired.

More than 100 people gathered along Broening Highway outside the marine terminals at the Port of Baltimore, calling for higher wages and to stop automation at the ports. They held signs saying “Machines don’t feed families” and “No work without a fair contract.”

