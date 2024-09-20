© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Will updated COVID vaccines slow a winter surge in Maryland?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 20, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
An man receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Tangerang, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than currently used shots. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Tatan Syuflana/AP
AP
An man receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign at a community health center in Tangerang, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than currently used shots. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic - the CDC considers it an endemic disease - but COVID is still dangerous, and the disease keeps on changing and spreading.

So, how can we best prepare ourselves? For answers, we’re joined by virologist Dr. Andy Pekosz of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Yesterday, the Baltimore City Health Department announced it will hold vaccination clinics with the updated COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to the uninsured.

When Should I Get My COVID/Flu Shot? And Other Queries To Kick off Respiratory Virus Season

WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record.
