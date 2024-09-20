Will updated COVID vaccines slow a winter surge in Maryland?

COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic - the CDC considers it an endemic disease - but COVID is still dangerous, and the disease keeps on changing and spreading.

So, how can we best prepare ourselves? For answers, we’re joined by virologist Dr. Andy Pekosz of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Yesterday, the Baltimore City Health Department announced it will hold vaccination clinics with the updated COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to the uninsured.

Links:

When Should I Get My COVID/Flu Shot? And Other Queries To Kick off Respiratory Virus Season

