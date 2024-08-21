© 2024 WYPR
Blueprint grants fund cognitive training, telehealth therapy for Howard County students

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 21, 2024 at 8:31 AM EDT
The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission approved 129 grant awards totaling $111 million to expand access to behavioral health services for children across Maryland.
Across the state, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is funding 129 grants totaling $111 million dollars aimed at supporting hundreds of thousands of students with behavioral-health screenings, addiction treatment, counseling, family support, wraparound services and more.

This morning, we’ll learn about two of the grants in Howard County public schools. First, Dr. Bruce Wexler is the neuroscientist behind "Activate," an approach that helps kids improve focus, self-control, and working memory using a mix of online games and physical exercises. Activate is backed by BrainFutures, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

Then, Backpack Healthcare is a pediatric mental health company that provides virtual therapy and treatment sessions. We speak with Chief Clinical Officer Jenny Ryan about the needs of children and families.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
