Blueprint grants fund cognitive training, telehealth therapy for Howard County students

Across the state, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is funding 129 grants totaling $111 million dollars aimed at supporting hundreds of thousands of students with behavioral-health screenings, addiction treatment, counseling, family support, wraparound services and more.

This morning, we’ll learn about two of the grants in Howard County public schools. First, Dr. Bruce Wexler is the neuroscientist behind "Activate," an approach that helps kids improve focus, self-control, and working memory using a mix of online games and physical exercises. Activate is backed by BrainFutures, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

Then, Backpack Healthcare is a pediatric mental health company that provides virtual therapy and treatment sessions. We speak with Chief Clinical Officer Jenny Ryan about the needs of children and families.

