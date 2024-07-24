President Biden's legacy and the path to Election Day

On Sunday, President Biden ended his bid for reelection with just over 100 days until Election Day. His endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is historic; she is the first Black woman and Asian-American person to lead a major party ticket.

What does this decision mean for President Biden's legacy and the remainder of his term? What do Democrats and Republicans need to do to cement voters' support by November 5th?

We speak with Susan Page, the Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY. She's covered a dozen presidential campaigns and seven White House administrations. She joins us from Fenwick Island, Delaware.