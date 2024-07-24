© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

President Biden's legacy and the path to Election Day

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:39 AM EDT
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 13, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh/AP
/
AP
On Sunday, President Biden ended his bid for reelection with just over 100 days until Election Day. His endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is historic; she is the first Black woman and Asian-American person to lead a major party ticket.

What does this decision mean for President Biden's legacy and the remainder of his term? What do Democrats and Republicans need to do to cement voters' support by November 5th?

We speak with Susan Page, the Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY. She's covered a dozen presidential campaigns and seven White House administrations. She joins us from Fenwick Island, Delaware.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record.
