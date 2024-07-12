© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

ArtsCentric brings 'The Scottsboro Boys' to life

By Melissa Gerr,
Maureen HarvieSheilah Kast
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT
'The Scottsboro Boys' runs through July 21 at ArtsCentric. Photo: ArtsCentric















For two decades ArtsCentric has offered their theater audiences storytelling through an African American lens. “The Scottsboro Boys” is their latest: a tumultuous tale of nine Black teens falsely accused of a heinous crime -- told through the power of music. We get a preview from artistic director and director, Kevin McAllister and Angelo Harrington II, who is featured in a leading role as Haywood Patterson.

Links: The Scottsboro Boys at ArtsCentric, The Scottsboro Boys history.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
