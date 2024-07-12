ArtsCentric brings 'The Scottsboro Boys' to life
'The Scottsboro Boys' runs through July 21 at ArtsCentric. Photo: ArtsCentric
For two decades ArtsCentric has offered their theater audiences storytelling through an African American lens. “The Scottsboro Boys” is their latest: a tumultuous tale of nine Black teens falsely accused of a heinous crime -- told through the power of music. We get a preview from artistic director and director, Kevin McAllister and Angelo Harrington II, who is featured in a leading role as Haywood Patterson.
