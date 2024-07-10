© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Md. schools superintendent Carey Wright on test scores, literacy and Blueprint funding

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Dr. Carey Wright was appointed Maryland State Superintendent of Schools in April. Her four-year term began July 1st. Wright has served as interim superintendent since last October.
Courtesy of Maryland State Department of Education
Dr. Carey Wright was appointed Maryland State Superintendent of Schools in April. Her four-year term began July 1st. Wright has served as interim superintendent since last October.

Making sure every Maryland school teaches reading with a science-backed approach. Holding schools accountable for test scores. Improving transparency. Maryland’s new state superintendent of schools, has big plans to support local school districts. We ask Dr. Carey Wright about her vision for educational progress.

Links:
Maryland state schools superintendent Carey Wright starts full four-year term
Education 'Miracle' Worker Seeks Success in a Second State
Blueprint blues: Local leaders cite school reform plan’s progress, problems

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordMaryland State School Superintendent Carey Wrightstate department of educationThe Blueprint for Maryland's Future
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie