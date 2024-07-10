Md. schools superintendent Carey Wright on test scores, literacy and Blueprint funding

Making sure every Maryland school teaches reading with a science-backed approach. Holding schools accountable for test scores. Improving transparency. Maryland’s new state superintendent of schools, has big plans to support local school districts. We ask Dr. Carey Wright about her vision for educational progress.

