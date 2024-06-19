Baltimore Abortion Fund confronts growing demand, rising costs

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Even prior to the Dobbs decision, access was a challenge for abortion seekers.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, reports that the proportion of patients traveling out-of-state to obtain an abortion doubled from 2020 to 2023. Nearly one in five patients cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

How do things look on the ground in Maryland, a state with express protections for abortion? We speak with Lynn McCann-Yeh, co-executive director of the Baltimore Abortion Fund.