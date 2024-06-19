© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore Abortion Fund confronts growing demand, rising costs

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 19, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Lynn McCann-Yeh of the Baltimore Abortion Fund speaks during a Planned Parenthood rally in support of abortion access outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, April. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Nathan Howard/AP
/
FR171771 AP
Lynn McCann-Yeh of the Baltimore Abortion Fund speaks during a Planned Parenthood rally in support of abortion access outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, April. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Even prior to the Dobbs decision, access was a challenge for abortion seekers.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, reports that the proportion of patients traveling out-of-state to obtain an abortion doubled from 2020 to 2023. Nearly one in five patients cross state lines to obtain an abortion.

How do things look on the ground in Maryland, a state with express protections for abortion? We speak with Lynn McCann-Yeh, co-executive director of the Baltimore Abortion Fund.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
