Maryland Day events honor pre-settler history, focus on Indigenous people and arts

Almost four hundred years ago European settlers landed in what is now St. Mary’s County and established the new state of Maryland. But they weren’t the first to inhabit the fertile ground along the Chesapeake Bay.

Events at Maryland Hall in Annapolis highlight the Indigenous people that inhabited the land long before English Catholic settlers arrived. We hear from program director Bilgesu Sisman, and dancer/educator Louis Campbell (Lumbee, Blackfoot) and tribal historian Rico Newman (Choptico Band of Piscataway-Conoy Confederacy and Elders Council member) and get the rest of the story.

