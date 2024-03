America’s democracy is in crisis. A University of Maryland constitutional scholar has a plan to fix it -- maybe not the plan you’d expect. In "Parliamentary America," Professor Maxwell Stearns says the flaw is our two entrenched political parties.

Stearns will be speaking on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Politics & Prose in Washington, DC and on Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the Pratt Library’s Writers Live! Series.