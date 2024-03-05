© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Congressman David Trone wants to be Maryland's next U.S. Senator. What's his pitch to voters?

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 5, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST
FILE - U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., is seen speaking at a news conference in this Jan. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trone announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., is seen speaking at a news conference in this Jan. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trone announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.

Longtime Maryland congressman Ben Cardin’s decision not to seek re-election means Maryland will choose a new U.S. Senator in 2024.

The top contenders in the May 14 Democratic primary are David Trone, a self-funding businessman who has represented Maryland in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019, and Angela Alsobrooks, county executive of Prince George’s and formerly that county’s top prosecutor.

On today's episode we speak with congressman David Trone, and ask him about the opioid crisis, how best to protect women’s reproductive rights in Congress and his priorities if elected to the Senate.

In November, the Democratic winner is likely to face former Gov. Larry Hogan, who joined the race for the Republican nomination hours before the filing deadline last month.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordElection 2024David Trone
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes