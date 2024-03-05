Congressman David Trone wants to be Maryland's next U.S. Senator. What's his pitch to voters?

Longtime Maryland congressman Ben Cardin’s decision not to seek re-election means Maryland will choose a new U.S. Senator in 2024.

The top contenders in the May 14 Democratic primary are David Trone, a self-funding businessman who has represented Maryland in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019, and Angela Alsobrooks, county executive of Prince George’s and formerly that county’s top prosecutor.

On today's episode we speak with congressman David Trone, and ask him about the opioid crisis, how best to protect women’s reproductive rights in Congress and his priorities if elected to the Senate.

In November, the Democratic winner is likely to face former Gov. Larry Hogan, who joined the race for the Republican nomination hours before the filing deadline last month.