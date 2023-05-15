© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Sen. Ben Cardin: Reflections on Congress, and a career of service

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced earlier this month he would not run for reelection when his term ends next year.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin has been a fixture on the Maryland political scene for 56 years, and a member of the United States Senate since 2007. Earlier this month, he announced that he will not seek re-election when his term expires on January 3, 2025.

Sen. Cardin joins Tom in Studio A.

As the Chair of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, a long time member of the Foreign Relations Committee, the Finance Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee, Sen. Cardin has been a champion for small businesses in MD, a dedicated protector of the Chesapeake Bay and a fierce advocate for human rights around the world.

His career began in 1967. As it continued in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, he never lost an election.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday Politics Senator Ben Cardin
