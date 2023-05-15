Sen. Ben Cardin: Reflections on Congress, and a career of service

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin has been a fixture on the Maryland political scene for 56 years, and a member of the United States Senate since 2007. Earlier this month, he announced that he will not seek re-election when his term expires on January 3, 2025.

Sen. Cardin joins Tom in Studio A.

As the Chair of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, a long time member of the Foreign Relations Committee, the Finance Committee and the Environment and Public Works Committee, Sen. Cardin has been a champion for small businesses in MD, a dedicated protector of the Chesapeake Bay and a fierce advocate for human rights around the world.

His career began in 1967. As it continued in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, he never lost an election.

