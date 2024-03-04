© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

MD coalition says investing in eviction prevention can save state money, prevent trauma

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST
Advocates are calling for Maryland to pass legislation focused on preventing eviction for families in community schools as part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung/AP
/
AP
Advocates are calling for Maryland to pass legislation focused on preventing eviction for families in community schools as part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

For every dollar invested in preventing evictions, Maryland could save nearly $2.50 in what evictions cost. That’s according to a study by Stout Risius & Ross with the Maryland Center on Economic Policy and members of the Maryland Eviction Prevention Funds Alliance.

Lisa Sarro is legal counsel for Arundel Community Development Services. We ask Sarro about the need in Anne Arundel County and who is most at-risk of eviction.

Links:

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordEvictionHousingMaryland General Assembly 2024
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie