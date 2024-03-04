MD coalition says investing in eviction prevention can save state money, prevent trauma

For every dollar invested in preventing evictions, Maryland could save nearly $2.50 in what evictions cost. That’s according to a study by Stout Risius & Ross with the Maryland Center on Economic Policy and members of the Maryland Eviction Prevention Funds Alliance.

Lisa Sarro is legal counsel for Arundel Community Development Services. We ask Sarro about the need in Anne Arundel County and who is most at-risk of eviction.

