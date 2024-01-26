© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Is Baltimore seeing a 'soft return' to zero tolerance policing?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:44 AM EST
Arrests increased in 2022 in Baltimore City for the first time since 2010.
Conversations about police reform in Baltimore often include the phrase “community policing,” a model aimed at building relationships with residents, or call for a focus on “repeat violent offenders” instead of low-level offenses. How did we get here? What approaches came before?

Guest host Ashley Sterner speaks with journalist Brandon Soderberg, who co-authored, “I Got A Monster,” about Baltimore’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

Read:
Here We Go Again

Baltimore’s record police spending isn’t reducing crime

