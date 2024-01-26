Is Baltimore seeing a 'soft return' to zero tolerance policing?

Conversations about police reform in Baltimore often include the phrase “community policing,” a model aimed at building relationships with residents, or call for a focus on “repeat violent offenders” instead of low-level offenses. How did we get here? What approaches came before?

Guest host Ashley Sterner speaks with journalist Brandon Soderberg, who co-authored, “I Got A Monster,” about Baltimore’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

