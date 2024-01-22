© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

The animal welfare world lacks diversity. CARE is working for change.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST
Founded in 2020, CARE is the country's first national Black, Indigenous, and People of Color [BIPOC] led animal welfare organization.
Founded in 2020, CARE is the country's first national Black, Indigenous, and People of Color [BIPOC] led animal welfare organization. Photo courtesy: CARE/MEREDITH_EDLOW

The animal welfare world - from shelters to vet clinics - is overwhelmingly white. The group CARE - Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity - is pushing for change, by investing in leaders from diverse communities. What does it take to dismantle racism in animal care and control?

Our guests:
James Evans, founder and chief executive officer of CARE
Dr. Azalia Boyd, CARE’s chief veterinary medical officer and chair of CARE’s Veterinary Advisory Committee
Tre Law, senior director of CARE Centers and Community Animal CARE Liaison - Southeast Tier

Learn more about the Dr. Jodie G Blackwell Black Veterinary Scholarship fund. Check out the Vet REDI training.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
