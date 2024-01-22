The animal welfare world lacks diversity. CARE is working for change.

The animal welfare world - from shelters to vet clinics - is overwhelmingly white. The group CARE - Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity - is pushing for change, by investing in leaders from diverse communities. What does it take to dismantle racism in animal care and control?

Our guests:

James Evans, founder and chief executive officer of CARE

Dr. Azalia Boyd, CARE’s chief veterinary medical officer and chair of CARE’s Veterinary Advisory Committee

Tre Law, senior director of CARE Centers and Community Animal CARE Liaison - Southeast Tier

Learn more about the Dr. Jodie G Blackwell Black Veterinary Scholarship fund. Check out the Vet REDI training.