A seat at the table: ‘I Will Eat You Alive’ confronts fatphobia

In "I Will Eat You Alive," audiences are invited to a dinner party. With each "course," a trio of actors confront diet culture, fatphobia, and society’s expectations. We speak with Baltimore playwright Katie Hileman about reclaiming the word "fat."

“I Will Eat You Alive" runs from January 25th through February 10th at The Voxel theater in Baltimore.

Related events (to be held in the lobby of The Voxel):

-Plus-size clothing swap with The Skylight Boutique, February 3rd, 11:00am – 4:00pm

-Round table discussion with the cast and director Katie Hileman moderated by Kayla Stansberry, February 4th, 4:30 – 5:30pm

-Two Strikes Theatre Collective storytelling hour, February 10th, 2:00 – 4:00pm