© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

A seat at the table: ‘I Will Eat You Alive’ confronts fatphobia

By Maureen Harvie,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 12, 2024 at 8:35 AM EST
Pictured are “I Will Eat You Alive” actors (from left) Meghan Taylor, Vicky Graham, and Betse Lyons. This image was inspired by the iconic Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom From Want” (1943). Credit: Kiirstn Pagan
Pictured are “I Will Eat You Alive” actors (from left) Meghan Taylor, Vicky Graham, and Betse Lyons. This image was inspired by the iconic Norman Rockwell painting “Freedom From Want” (1943). Credit: Kiirstn Pagan

In "I Will Eat You Alive," audiences are invited to a dinner party. With each "course," a trio of actors confront diet culture, fatphobia, and society’s expectations. We speak with Baltimore playwright Katie Hileman about reclaiming the word "fat."

I Will Eat You Alive" runs from January 25th through February 10th at The Voxel theater in Baltimore.

Related events (to be held in the lobby of The Voxel):
-Plus-size clothing swap with The Skylight Boutique, February 3rd, 11:00am – 4:00pm
-Round table discussion with the cast and director Katie Hileman moderated by Kayla Stansberry, February 4th, 4:30 – 5:30pm
-Two Strikes Theatre Collective storytelling hour, February 10th, 2:00 – 4:00pm

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordTheater
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr