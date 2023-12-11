© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Loosening concealed carry requirements may lead to rise in gun assaults

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST
Ettore Russo fires his pistol at an indoor shooting range during a qualification course to renew his Carry Concealed handgun permit at the Placer Sporting Club in Roseville, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
/
AP
Ettore Russo fires his pistol at an indoor shooting range during a qualification course to renew his Carry Concealed handgun permit at the Placer Sporting Club in Roseville, Calif., on Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Last year’s New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen Supreme Court decision forces some states to remove concealed carry permitting requirements. A recent study used modeling to analyze the consequences.

We speak with Daniel Webster, Bloomberg Professor of American Health and Distinguished Research Scholar at the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Bloomberg School.

Links:
Study Finds That Dropping Training Requirement to Obtain Concealed Carry Permit Leads to Significant Increase in Gun Assaults
Evidence concerning the regulation of firearms design, sale, and carrying on fatal mass shootings in the United States
Officer‑Involved Shootings and Concealed Carry Weapons Permitting Laws: Analysis of Gun Violence Archive Data, 2014–2020
Impact of Changes to Concealed-Carry Weapons Laws on Fatal and Nonfatal Violent Crime, 1980-2019

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
