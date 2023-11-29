© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

What does Maryland's pre-K expansion mean for the child care industry?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
The Blueprint for Maryland's Future calls for free access to pre-K services for families whose income is three times the federal poverty line or less.
The Blueprint for Maryland's Future calls for free access to pre-K services for families whose income is three times the federal poverty line or less. Credit: Flickr/Nenad Stojkovic

The state's massive education reform package - the Blueprint for Maryland's Future - lays out a plan to expand free pre-kindergarten to low-income families. How will school systems and private childcare providers work together?

We speak with Jennifer Lynch, a member of the Blueprint’s Accountability & Implementation Board, and Chris Peusch, executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association.

Links:

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
