Maryland child care providers are pleading with elected officials to loosen COVID-19 safety rules and provide additional financial support. Without those…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news conference Thursday that he is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes and child care centers as Maryland’s…
If you’ve applied for a mail-ballot, time to check your mailbox. And there’s some help on the way for working parents of school-age children.
The MD Department of Health bans a local lab from collecting and processing COVID-19 tests. State leaders look at how to prevent a possible wave of…