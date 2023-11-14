© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Maryland Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton inspires local dance company

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy of Full Circle Dance Company
Photo courtesy of Full Circle Dance Company

A new collaboration weaves together the artistry of a local modern dance company and the pithy lyricism of Maryland’s former poet laureate. This weekend will see the premiere of “And Still, We Dream,” by Full Circle Dance Company. The show’s centerpiece is inspired by the work of the late Maryland Poet Laureate and Baltimore resident Lucille Clifton.

We speak with Donna Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of Full Circle Dance Company, and Sidney Clifton, the daughter of Lucille Clifton and founder of The Clifton House, a space for emerging writers, artists, and activists.

Full Circle Dance Company will present “And Still, We Dream,” this Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm at the Baltimore Theatre Project.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecorddanceFull Circle Dance CompanyLucille Cliftonpoetryart
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie