Maryland Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton inspires local dance company

A new collaboration weaves together the artistry of a local modern dance company and the pithy lyricism of Maryland’s former poet laureate. This weekend will see the premiere of “And Still, We Dream,” by Full Circle Dance Company. The show’s centerpiece is inspired by the work of the late Maryland Poet Laureate and Baltimore resident Lucille Clifton.

We speak with Donna Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of Full Circle Dance Company, and Sidney Clifton, the daughter of Lucille Clifton and founder of The Clifton House, a space for emerging writers, artists, and activists.

Full Circle Dance Company will present “And Still, We Dream,” this Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm at the Baltimore Theatre Project.