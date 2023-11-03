© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Baltimore's rich native arts showcased in Indigenous Art Gallery

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
The newly opened Indigenous Art Gallery, a collaboration between Baltimore American Indian Center and Baltimore Center Stage, features original art from Baltimore's American Indian community. Photo: Phillip Muriel. Artwork by Ashley Minner Jones.
Photo by Phillip Muriel. Artwork by Ashley Minner Jones.
The newly opened Indigenous Art Gallery, a collaboration between Baltimore American Indian Center and Baltimore Center Stage, features original art from Baltimore's American Indian community.

Charm City is blessed with a vibrant arts and culture scene.

Now, Baltimore Center stage and Baltimore American Indian Center team up to add to that bounty with a gallery to showcase local Indigenous arts.

We hear about the inaugural Indigenous Art Gallery exhibit from Annalisa Dias, who directs ‘Artistic Partnerships and Innovation’ at Baltimore Center Stage. She is a Goan-American artist and co-founder of the non-profit ‘Groundwater Arts.’

Also with us was Ashley Minner Jones, a community-based visual artist in Baltimore who is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsCenter Stageindigenous peopleBaltimore Arts
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr