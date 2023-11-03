Baltimore's rich native arts showcased in Indigenous Art Gallery

Charm City is blessed with a vibrant arts and culture scene.

Now, Baltimore Center stage and Baltimore American Indian Center team up to add to that bounty with a gallery to showcase local Indigenous arts.

We hear about the inaugural Indigenous Art Gallery exhibit from Annalisa Dias, who directs ‘Artistic Partnerships and Innovation’ at Baltimore Center Stage. She is a Goan-American artist and co-founder of the non-profit ‘Groundwater Arts.’

Also with us was Ashley Minner Jones, a community-based visual artist in Baltimore who is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.