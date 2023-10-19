Do Baltimore's 'Ghost Rivers' flow through your neighborhood?

There is a hidden world buried beneath your feet.

As you walk to work or drive to the grocery store, you crisscross a network of hidden streams and rivers beneath Baltimore’s concrete surface.

Now, a new public art installation and walking tour seeks to pull back the pavement on Baltimore’s underground waterways. Ghost Rivers is a series of installations, wayfinding markers, and writings that took several years of research and preparation.

Bruce Willen is the artist behind the project, and also the founder of design studio Public Mechanics.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ghost Rivers is 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2023 in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore city. More information at GhostRivers.org.

And listen in to this archived episode of Maryland Curiosity Bureau, where host Aaron Henkin learned more about Baltimore's hidden streams and rivers.

