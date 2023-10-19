© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Do Baltimore's 'Ghost Rivers' flow through your neighborhood?

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
A multi-site public art installation and walking tour in Baltimore by Bruce Willen, rediscovering hidden streams and histories that run beneath our feet.
Photo by Bruce Willen
A multi-site public art installation and walking tour in Baltimore by Bruce Willen, rediscovering hidden streams and histories that run beneath our feet.

There is a hidden world buried beneath your feet.

As you walk to work or drive to the grocery store, you crisscross a network of hidden streams and rivers beneath Baltimore’s concrete surface.

Now, a new public art installation and walking tour seeks to pull back the pavement on Baltimore’s underground waterways. Ghost Rivers is a series of installations, wayfinding markers, and writings that took several years of research and preparation.

Bruce Willen is the artist behind the project, and also the founder of design studio Public Mechanics.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ghost Rivers is 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2023 in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore city. More information at GhostRivers.org.

And listen in to this archived episode of Maryland Curiosity Bureau, where host Aaron Henkin learned more about Baltimore's hidden streams and rivers.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Recordnature
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes