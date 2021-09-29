© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maryland Curiosity Bureau logo 1400 1400
The Maryland Curiosity Bureau

Where are Baltimore's hidden streams?

Published September 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
Baltimore stream map
A 1935 Maryland Geological Survey map showing the waterways running through Baltimore

Someone told Ashley that there are a bunch of hidden streams flowing underground below our feet in Baltimore. She asked us about it, so we set out to discover where they are and why they're down there.

Bruce Willen
Bruce Willen in Wyman Park Dell, where he's studying the now-underground Sumwalt's Run waterway for a project called 'Ghost Rivers' (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

You can follow Bruce Willen's work on Instagram at 'publicmechanics'

Ashley Milburn
Ashely Milburn discovered an underwater stream below Franklin Street in West Baltimore when he was leading a community art project in 2010. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)
Alice Volpitta
Alice Volpitta is the Inner Harbor Water Keeper with Blue Water Baltimore. She's standing at the spot where the Jones Falls stream goes underground below the city. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

You can more about Blue Water Baltimore's water-quality work here.

Tags

The Maryland Curiosity BureauMaryland Curiosity BureauWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralStreamsBaltimore
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin