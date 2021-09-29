Where are Baltimore's hidden streams?

Someone told Ashley that there are a bunch of hidden streams flowing underground below our feet in Baltimore. She asked us about it, so we set out to discover where they are and why they're down there.
You can follow Bruce Willen's work on Instagram at 'publicmechanics'
You can more about Blue Water Baltimore's water-quality work here.
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.