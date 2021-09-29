Where are Baltimore's hidden streams?

Someone told Ashley that there are a bunch of hidden streams flowing underground below our feet in Baltimore. She asked us about it, so we set out to discover where they are and why they're down there.

Bruce Willen in Wyman Park Dell, where he's studying the now-underground Sumwalt's Run waterway for a project called 'Ghost Rivers' (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

Ashely Milburn discovered an underwater stream below Franklin Street in West Baltimore when he was leading a community art project in 2010. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

Alice Volpitta is the Inner Harbor Water Keeper with Blue Water Baltimore. She's standing at the spot where the Jones Falls stream goes underground below the city. (Photo credit: Aaron Henkin)

