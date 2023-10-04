© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Out-of-network, no appointments: the challenge of finding mental health and substance use care

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Donny Harder Jr/Flickr

Finding treatment for mental illness or substance abuse is difficult: in-network providers who are accepting new patients are scarce. We ask psychiatrist Dr. Henry Harbin about how to boost access to behavioral health care.

Read the report: Equitable Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Care: An Urgent Need

Then, finding drug treatment can be challenging. A community center in Elkton works 24/7 to make it happen. We speak with Jennifer Romano, a certified peer recovery specialist and manager of Voices of Hope - Cecil.

This program originally aired on August 3, 2023.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
