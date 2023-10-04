Out-of-network, no appointments: the challenge of finding mental health and substance use care

Finding treatment for mental illness or substance abuse is difficult: in-network providers who are accepting new patients are scarce. We ask psychiatrist Dr. Henry Harbin about how to boost access to behavioral health care.

Read the report: Equitable Access to Mental Health and Substance Use Care: An Urgent Need

Then, finding drug treatment can be challenging. A community center in Elkton works 24/7 to make it happen. We speak with Jennifer Romano, a certified peer recovery specialist and manager of Voices of Hope - Cecil.

This program originally aired on August 3, 2023.