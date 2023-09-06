© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Amos Badertscher's snapshots of his Baltimore. Plus, aging with pride.

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
Amos Badertscher's "West$Side Bill #1," taken in Baltimore in 2001.
Amos Badertscher
/
Courtesy artist
Amos Badertscher's "West$Side Bill #1," taken in Baltimore in 2001.

Amos Badertscher broke almost every rule of documentary photography during his decades-long work to capture the heartbeat of Baltimore street life.

The Baltimore-based photographer, proudly self-taught, took his camera into the underground clubs and gay bars of Baltimore in the 1960’s, 70’s and 80s and beyond, and was witness to the devastation, desperation, resilience and beauty of the people who called the city home. Badertscher died on July 24, 2023.

An exhibit at UMBC’s Albin O. Kuhn Library & Gallery called “Lost Boys: Amos Badertscher’s Baltimore” explores the singular photographer's work.

Beth Saunders, Curator and Head of Special Collections & Gallery within the Kuhn Library and Gallery, joins us to discuss Badertscher’s work and legacy.

Later in the show, two members of a support group for queer elders in Frederick, Maryland, join us. Stuart Harvey and Rob Thompson are among "Aging with Pride's" earliest members.

When the group first came together almost a year and a half ago, it was a way to connect, build friendships and share advice among older, queer people in Frederick. Aging with Pride, founded within the Frederick Center, has grown and now encompasses dozens of members and frequent meetings.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
