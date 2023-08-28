What you should know about emerging COVID-19 variants and a new round of boosters

News of a slight bump in COVID-19 cases is raising concerns about the new variants of the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains far below the low points seen earlier in the pandemic, but the uptick is a reminder that the virus, which killed over a million people in the U.S., continues to circulate.

Andrew Pekosz is vice chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He joined us to talk about the emerging COVID-19 variants and the expected release of another round of vaccine boosters. Additionally, we also ask about the flu vaccine and how to best protect children headed back to school.

