What can you do to avoid ticks and prevent Lyme Disease? Plus, preserving Baltimore's pockets of open space.

What’s behind the rise in tick-borne illness? And what can you do to protect yourself?

Nicole Baumgarth is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She arrived last September to head the public health school's new Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research and Education Institute.

Then, a conversation about the value of green space, no matter how small.

Katie Lautar is the executive director of Baltimore Green Space, a non-profit helping local communities manage and advocate for parks, gardens, and other pockets of nature in their neighborhoods. Sylvester Myers is part of Baltimore Green Space’s Forest Stewardship Network.

This pr0gram originally aired June 15, 2023.