What can you do to avoid ticks and prevent Lyme Disease? Plus, preserving Baltimore's pockets of open space.

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
What’s behind the rise in tick-borne illness? And what can you do to protect yourself?

Nicole Baumgarth is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She arrived last September to head the public health school's new Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research and Education Institute.

Learn more about the geography of tick-borne disease on the Johns Hopkins Lyme and Tickborne Disease Dashboard.

Then, a conversation about the value of green space, no matter how small.

Katie Lautar is the executive director of Baltimore Green Space, a non-profit helping local communities manage and advocate for parks, gardens, and other pockets of nature in their neighborhoods. Sylvester Myers is part of Baltimore Green Space’s Forest Stewardship Network.

Find out more about how to get involved and learn more about the green spaces in your neighborhood on their website.

This pr0gram originally aired June 15, 2023.

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
