© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The teacher pipeline is drying up, and turnover is high. What can Baltimore City do to hold onto current teachers?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
A middle school science teacher explains a lesson on climate change using a SMART board.
Allison Shelley for Alliance for Excellent Education/Flickr
/
Allison Shelley for the Alliance
A middle school science teacher explains a lesson on climate change using a SMART board.

In its report, “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Retaining the Teachers Baltimore City Students Need,” the Fund for Educational Excellence spotlights the extraordinary pressures on public-school teachers. We speak with Kwane Wyatt, program director for analysis and engagement at FFEE.

Then, Baltimore City teachers Cheryl Owens and Corey Gaber describe how the profession's expectations have grown unwieldy and propose changes to offer relief.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordteachersBaltimore City SchoolsEducation
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie