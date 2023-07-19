The teacher pipeline is drying up, and turnover is high. What can Baltimore City do to hold onto current teachers?
In its report, “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Retaining the Teachers Baltimore City Students Need,” the Fund for Educational Excellence spotlights the extraordinary pressures on public-school teachers. We speak with Kwane Wyatt, program director for analysis and engagement at FFEE.
Then, Baltimore City teachers Cheryl Owens and Corey Gaber describe how the profession's expectations have grown unwieldy and propose changes to offer relief.