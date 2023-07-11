Are "forever chemicals" really forever?

The recent headlines are alarming. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, shortened as PFAS, have been found in our rivers, drinking water and our bodies. The human-made "forever chemicals" do not easily break down, and pose a lasting health risk to humans and the environment.

A report from the U.S. Geological Survey published last week found that the drinking water coming out of faucets in nearly half of American homes contain these chemicals, also called PFAS.

But how persistent are so-called, “forever chemicals?” What can we do to reverse the contamination?

Tasha Stoiber, Ph.d., is a senior scientist with the Environmental Working Group, with a focus in PFAS. We're also joined by Melanie Benesh, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Environmental Working Group, where she is an expert on toxic chemical regulation.

We also hear from scientists coming up with the next-generation of filters to remove these chemicals from our drinking water. Danielle Nachman, Ph.d, is senior scientist and project manager for the ‘Applied Chemistry and Physics Group’ at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.