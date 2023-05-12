© 2023 WYPR
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Missing Our Mothers'

By Wambui Kamau,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Marjorie and her mom.jpg
'Missing Our Mothers' Sunday Lunch is an opportunity for those who feel heavy-hearted on the holiday to come together to remember and celebrate their mothers. Pictured: Event organizer Marjorie Nicole (R) with her mother, Veronica Summerfield. Photo: MNicole

Mothers Day is Sunday. For many people that might mean planning a brunch or giving special gifts or cards. There are lots of ways to show appreciation and acknowledge the special person who holds that place in the family. Maybe it is an aunt, or grandmother, or another loving person who fills the role.

Yet for others, the holiday may trigger a sense of loss -- or hurt, or even regret.

Marjorie Nicole, who lost her mother last year, wants to make sure those who feel heavy-hearted on this holiday have a place to come together. We ask her about 'Missing Our Mothers' Sunday lunch.

Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. <a href="https://twitter.com/WkThee">@WkThee</a>
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
