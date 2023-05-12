Mothers Day is Sunday. For many people that might mean planning a brunch or giving special gifts or cards. There are lots of ways to show appreciation and acknowledge the special person who holds that place in the family. Maybe it is an aunt, or grandmother, or another loving person who fills the role.

Yet for others, the holiday may trigger a sense of loss -- or hurt, or even regret.

Marjorie Nicole, who lost her mother last year, wants to make sure those who feel heavy-hearted on this holiday have a place to come together. We ask her about 'Missing Our Mothers' Sunday lunch.

Links: Missing Our Mothers lunch, K-Love the poet.