eviction prevention

Governor Hogan expands vaccine eligibility for Marylanders and announces a new community partnership with primary care physicians. Baltimore’s mayor delivers his first State of the City address. And the Maryland House of Delegates passes a bill to help low income residents stave off evictions in rent court.
Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.Councilman…
Baltimore renters facing eviction will get some legal help. Plus, a one-on-one with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski about his response to the…
Mayor Jack Young has signed a bill into law guaranteeing lawyers for renters facing eviction, making Baltimore the seventh jurisdiction in the country to…
A new ballot question gives voters a say on how much control the governor gets over state budget dollars. And as Baltimore County renters remain…
Baltimore City is applying for $2 million of rental assistance from the state tomorrow in the form of Community Development Block Grant Funds. City…
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced an initiative Thursday to provide legal assistance to renters called “Operation Eviction…