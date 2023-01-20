Baltimore's summer jobs program, YouthWorks, offers the chance to 'earn while you learn'

Do you remember your first job? Learning the route to get there, depositing your first paycheck, getting to know your coworkers? For teens and young adults in Baltimore City, that opportunity may come this summer.

YouthWorks is a job program housed in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Young people are matched to a local job site, earn a paycheck, and attend personal development workshops. The program will run for five weeks, from July to August. We ask senior program manager Rasheem about the program's impact.

Applications are due by April 7th. Find more information about applying here. Check out the YouTube page.

