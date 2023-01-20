© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Baltimore's summer jobs program, YouthWorks, offers the chance to 'earn while you learn'

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
YouthWorks_Facebook.jpg
Baltimore's YouthWorks connects young people and employers for a paid employment opportunity to explore potential career paths. Credit: YouthWorks Facebook page

Do you remember your first job? Learning the route to get there, depositing your first paycheck, getting to know your coworkers? For teens and young adults in Baltimore City, that opportunity may come this summer.

YouthWorks is a job program housed in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Young people are matched to a local job site, earn a paycheck, and attend personal development workshops. The program will run for five weeks, from July to August. We ask senior program manager Rasheem about the program's impact.

Applications are due by April 7th. Find more information about applying here. Check out the YouTube page.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
