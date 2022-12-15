How to combat online hate and anti-Semitism

Words are powerful. And can be dangerous. No where is that more evident than on social media platforms where hateful speech is spewed -- and sometimes spreads at alarming speed. Can it be silenced? If so, how?

We’re joined by Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the ‘Center for Countering Digital Hate.’ The nonprofit, based in the U.K. and Washington, DC, works to quell hate and disinformation by going after the online platforms that enable its global spread.

Then we hear from Baltimore Jewish Council executive director Howard Libit about ‘Shine A Light,’ a national effort to dispel and counter anti-Semitic language and behavior that has been on the rise.

Links: Center for Countering Digital Hate, CCDH Blog and Research, Shine A Light, JCC Illumination Celebration: FireLight on 12/18 at 5pm.