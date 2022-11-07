© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

B360: Revving up the power of STEM

Published November 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST
B360 teaches science, technology, engineering and math to kids, through dirt bikes. Photo: Jada Imani

Brittany Young’s non-profit, B360, gives kids hands-on STEM experience through dirt bikes. As they ride them, fix them and even design them … they learn science, technology, engineering and math.

Young knows dirt bike riding has a reputation … and she intends to transform that, along with the lives of young people. Five years in, her dream is within sight: to create a permanent multi-acre campus:

“I just need people, even if you don’t understand it, to have a bit more empathy, a bit more compassion. Because there are kids that don’t want to be in the streets they want to be in programming -- we know, because we work with them every summer! And so we need a space for us.”

Then we hear all about the buzz around B360 camp!

Links: B360, Ride4Change for all your B360 merch!

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
