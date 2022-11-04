© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

"40 Years Strong: The Power of Black Storytelling!"

Published November 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
2022 Griots Circle - welcome.jpg

Stories teach empathy and entertain. Storytelling is an art! The Griot Circle of Maryland will offer all of that and more during its 40th Annual National Black Storytelling Festival and Conference: “40 Years Strong – The Power of BlackStorytelling!”  We get a preview with Master Storyteller and mentor William Starke, and Growing Griots Literacy Learning program participant Xavier Reid.

Links: Griot Circle of Maryland, National Black Storytelling Festival and Conference: “40 Years Strong – The Power of BlackStorytelling!”

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordStorytellingGriotBlack Baltimore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr