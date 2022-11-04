"40 Years Strong: The Power of Black Storytelling!"

Stories teach empathy and entertain. Storytelling is an art! The Griot Circle of Maryland will offer all of that and more during its 40th Annual National Black Storytelling Festival and Conference: “40 Years Strong – The Power of BlackStorytelling!” We get a preview with Master Storyteller and mentor William Starke, and Growing Griots Literacy Learning program participant Xavier Reid.

