The Indian Child Welfare Act: What it is; Why it's under scrutiny

Passed in 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act - or ICWA - is considered by many to be a gold standard because it was ahead of its time in mandating child welfare best practices and goes to great lengths to keep children connected to their heritage.

Beginning November 9th, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments challenging the constitutionality of Indian Child Welfare Act, in place for nearly half a century. The outcome of the case could affect all federal Tribal laws … a potentially catastrophic blow for Native Americans across the country. Why?

We hear from Rori Collins, Public Policy Counsel at the National Council of Urban Indian Health and from Chrissi Ross Nimmo, Deputy Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation, to understand why the ICWA is in place, and why it's under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.