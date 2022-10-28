© 2022 WYPR
Baltimore Symphony's next conductor, Jonathon Heyward, on finding musical chemistry

Published October 28, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
MH Jonathon Heyward
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has found its next music director in 30-year-old conductor Jonathon Heyward. Credit: Laura Thiesbrummel

We On the Record with the next music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, conductor Jonathon Heyward. Raised in South Carolina, Heyward studied at the London’s Royal Academy of Music. We ask him about finding his voice with a new orchestra.

Jonathon Heyward is Named Music Director of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
BSO Names Jonathon Heyward as Music Director
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?

