Baltimore Symphony's next conductor, Jonathon Heyward, on finding musical chemistry

We On the Record with the next music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, conductor Jonathon Heyward. Raised in South Carolina, Heyward studied at the London’s Royal Academy of Music. We ask him about finding his voice with a new orchestra.

Read more:

Jonathon Heyward is Named Music Director of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

BSO Names Jonathon Heyward as Music Director

Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?