"A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration"
Robert Pruitt's "A Song for Travelers" Photo: Mitro Hood
Robert Pruitt’s "A Song for Travelers" Photo: Mitro Hood
Photos: Mitro Hood
Akea Brionne's "An Ode To (You)'all" series Photo: Mitro Hood
Akea Brionne's "An Ode To (You)'all" series Photo: Mitro Hood
Zöe Charlton's "Permanent Change of Station" Photo: Mitro Hood
Zöe Charlton’s "Permanent Change of Station" Photo: Mitro Hood
Larry Cook's "Let My Testimony Sit Next to Yours" two images in series. Photo: Mitro Hood
Larry Cook’s “Let My Testimony Sit Next to Yours” two images in series. Photo: Mitro Hood
5 of 5 — Cook_Pops.jpg
Larry Cook’s “Let My Testimony Sit Next to Yours” two images in series. Photo: Mitro Hood
From 1910 through 1970, about six million Blacks fled the south toward safety and prosperity. ‘Legacies of The Great Migration’ is the focus of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest exhibit. We get a preview …. and learn how artists Akea Brionne and Robert Pruitt uncover and illustrate their personal connections to the past.
