"A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration"

Published October 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Pruitt_Great_Migration_BMA_128.jpg
1 of 5  — Pruitt_Great_Migration_BMA_128.jpg
Robert Pruitt’s "A Song for Travelers" Photo: Mitro Hood
Photos: Mitro Hood
Akea_Brionne_Great_Migration_BMA_120.jpg
2 of 5  — Akea_Brionne_Great_Migration_BMA_120.jpg
Akea Brionne's "An Ode To (You)'all" series Photo: Mitro Hood
Photos: Mitro Hood
Charlton_Great_Migration_BMA_168.jpg
3 of 5  — Charlton_Great_Migration_BMA_168.jpg
Zöe Charlton’s "Permanent Change of Station" Photo: Mitro Hood
Photos: Mitro Hood
Cook_James H. Cook (2nd Great Grandfather) & Minnie Cook.jpg
4 of 5  — Cook_James H. Cook (2nd Great Grandfather) & Minnie Cook.jpg
Larry Cook’s “Let My Testimony Sit Next to Yours” two images in series. Photo: Mitro Hood
Cook_Pops.jpg
5 of 5  — Cook_Pops.jpg
Larry Cook’s “Let My Testimony Sit Next to Yours” two images in series. Photo: Mitro Hood
Photos: Mitro Hood

From 1910 through 1970, about six million Blacks fled the south toward safety and prosperity. ‘Legacies of The Great Migration’ is the focus of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s latest exhibit. We get a preview …. and learn how artists Akea Brionne and Robert Pruitt uncover and illustrate their personal connections to the past.

Links: A Movement in Every Direction, Legacies of the Great Migration, Opening Day Lecture, Oct. 30, with Isabelle Wilkerson, Community Day for families, Oct. 30.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
