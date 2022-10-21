© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

What do Muslims think: The 2022 American Muslim Poll

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
Dalia Mogahed is co-author of the American Muslim Poll. The report captures the attitudes, opinions and beliefs of Muslims nationwide. Photo: Provided by D.M.

There are about three and a half million Muslims in the U.S. That makes Islam the third-largest religion in the United States, with just over one percent of the total U.S. population. The Pew Research Center estimates that by 2040, Islam will be the second-largest religion in the country.

What opinions, attitudes, and beliefs do American Muslims hold? In what ways do they differ or align with other Americans? The answers to some of these questions can be found in the American Muslim Poll. The co-author of that report, Dalia Mogahed, shares its findings Monday evening at the annual Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies’ Manekin-Clark Lecture.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record.
