Reconnecting incarcerated parents with their kids

Twenty thousand Baltimore children have a parent behind bars or on parole or probation. A new program called B’More Reconnects aims to solidify the bonds between a parent and child and reduce trauma.

Kate Sweeney co-directs the Parent, Infant, Early Childhood Program at the Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland School of Social Work. She describes B’More Reconnects’ group parenting classes, which will start pre-release and continue for six months after.

Then Deputy Mayor Faith Leach shares her connection to this initiative. After her mother was released from prison, they rebuilt their relationship, and Leach saw her mother return to college:

"My mom’s story is the illustration of why we can’t ever - and let me repeat that - we can’t ever give up on our neighbors that are returning home."

And Kimberly Haven, executive director of Reproductive Justice Inside, talks about her experience as a mother in prison.