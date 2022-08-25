© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The invasive Spotted Lanternfly and Park Students in the Arctic

Published August 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
Park School arctic trip.jpg
Students from the Park School of Baltimore traveled to the arctic to conduct climate change research monitoring permafrost and caribou. They worked alongside local Junior Canadian Rangers. Photo: Provided by ISAMR

Maryland has been invaded. Again. This time the Spotted Lanternfly is the enemy, endangering the nutrient systems of plants. Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus of Entomology and Extension Specialist at The University of Maryland, talks about what’s being done to keep the insect in check.

Plus, The Park School of Baltimore citizen scientists have been hard at work in the arctic! Biology teacher Vicki Mathew and Park Upper School science department chair Julie Rogers talk about the program, now in its 17th year. Rogers says:

“It’s churning out some scientists for sure, but it’s also just churning out students who have had an opportunity that they thought they would never have and how it has helped them dream big.”

Links: Spotted Lanternfly at The Bug Guy, Maryland Extension Spotted Lanternfly information, International Student-led Arctic Monitoring and Research program.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsClimate change
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr