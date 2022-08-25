The invasive Spotted Lanternfly and Park Students in the Arctic

Maryland has been invaded. Again. This time the Spotted Lanternfly is the enemy, endangering the nutrient systems of plants. Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus of Entomology and Extension Specialist at The University of Maryland, talks about what’s being done to keep the insect in check.

Plus, The Park School of Baltimore citizen scientists have been hard at work in the arctic! Biology teacher Vicki Mathew and Park Upper School science department chair Julie Rogers talk about the program, now in its 17th year. Rogers says:

“It’s churning out some scientists for sure, but it’s also just churning out students who have had an opportunity that they thought they would never have and how it has helped them dream big.”

Links: Spotted Lanternfly at The Bug Guy, Maryland Extension Spotted Lanternfly information, International Student-led Arctic Monitoring and Research program.