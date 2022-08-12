Baltimore's newest Beat

© 2022 WYPR
Published August 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
BaltimoreBeatPortraits-5189.jpg
schaun champion
/
From left: Baltimore Beat Deputy Editor J. Brian Charles, Director of Operations and co-founder, Brandon Soderberg, Editor in Chief Lisa Snowden and Arts and Culture Editor Teri Henderson. August 10, 2022 marked the relaunch of Baltimore Beat. Photo: Schaun Champion

Newspapers in the US have been closing at the rate of about two each week since 2005. But journalism may be on the rise for Baltimore. We talk with Teri Henderson, Arts and culture editor for Baltimore Beat, the city’s latest edition to local news coverage. And with editor in chief Lisa Snowden, who describes what she thinks the paper can become:

“My vision is news that is accessible for everybody. So physically accessible, which means that we have a physical paper, we have a website with no paywalls, But also, that serves everybody.”

Links: Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Beat Launch party

Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
