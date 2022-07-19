Inflation drives hunger and raises operating costs for the Maryland Food Bank

Since March 2020, the Maryland Food Bank’s statewide food assistance network has distributed the equivalent of 100 million meals in response to the pandemic. But the uncertainty of the pandemic led right into the stress of inflation.

Maryland Food Bank CEO and President Carmen Del Guercio says rising demand for food is coupled with rising costs, "Today we’re purchasing about 25 million pounds of food. That’s twice what we would buy pre-COVID, to respond to the demand. And the cost of that food is double."

Use the Find Food tool to locate food assistance in your area. You can also phone: 410-737-8282.

A ‘food and funds’ drive organized by the MD Food Bank and the Orioles starts tomorrow and runs through the weekend.

Plus, summer vacation can mean children who rely on school for meals go hungry. Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine describes its free lunch program for kids, and other free community resources.

Find information about free meals and the Summer Reading Challenge here.