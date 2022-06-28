© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Attorney General candidate Rep. Anthony Brown on public safety, consumer protections

Published June 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
Anthony G Brown for MDAG Headshot.jpg
Maryland Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D., 4th Dist), a retired colonel in the US Army Reserve, a former Maryland delegate and former Maryland Lt. Governor (2007-2015), also touts his Harvard Law degree and three decades of legal experience in his bid to become MD's Attorney General. (Brown photo by Steve Barrett)

Running in the Democratic primary for Attorney General, Congressman and former lieutenant governor Anthony Brown says his top priority would be cut crime, using the office’s organized-crime unit to go after drug rings, and forestalling repeat offenders by getting them job training, drug treatment and other services the first time they’re locked up.

He said he’ll also focus on consumer rights and civil rights -- and he sees a big role for Maryland’s attorney general in making sure women blocked from getting an abortion in other states are protected if they come to Maryland: "There will be efforts by Texas officials to extradite either these women or a Maryland provider as part of a criminal prosecution in Texas, and as the Attorney General, I’m going to resist those efforts."

Check out Brown's campaign website.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
