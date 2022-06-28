Attorney General candidate Rep. Anthony Brown on public safety, consumer protections

Running in the Democratic primary for Attorney General, Congressman and former lieutenant governor Anthony Brown says his top priority would be cut crime, using the office’s organized-crime unit to go after drug rings, and forestalling repeat offenders by getting them job training, drug treatment and other services the first time they’re locked up.

He said he’ll also focus on consumer rights and civil rights -- and he sees a big role for Maryland’s attorney general in making sure women blocked from getting an abortion in other states are protected if they come to Maryland: "There will be efforts by Texas officials to extradite either these women or a Maryland provider as part of a criminal prosecution in Texas, and as the Attorney General, I’m going to resist those efforts."

Check out Brown's campaign website.