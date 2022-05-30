© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

How the Baltimore Military Muster creates 'camaraderie and connection'

Published May 30, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
Marines from 6th Communications Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, march in the 2011 New York Veterans Day parade.

On Memorial Day, as we remember men and women who gave their lives in military service, we also consider efforts to help veterans re-integrating into civilian life.

We speak with Shanita Burch, who oversees the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Community Resource and Referral Center, located at the Baltimore VA Annex. Tyrone Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran, went from homeless to living in his own apartment with the help of the center.

Learn more about housing assistance here. Check out the the US Department of Labor’s Veterans' Employment & Training Service program, which offers job preparation to veterans, service members transitioning home, and military spouses.

Then, Katie Kilby founded the Baltimore Military Muster to bring veterans together. Board member Michael Desmond describes the isolation he felt returning from Marine Corps deployment, "Everything looked familiar but the people were all different. And so I was kind of restarting my life and just didn’t know anybody.”

Since we recorded this interview in November, the Baltimore Military Muster acquired a lease for a building in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood and launched a capital campaign with the goal of opening next spring. The Baltimore Military Muster’s next meet-up will take place next Tuesday, June 7th, at 6:30 pm at Checkerspot Brewing Company.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
