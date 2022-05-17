Going the distance with public space design

That creative restaurant seating that popped up during the pandemic? There’s a logic behind it. Jennifer Goold, of the Neighborhood Design Center, tells us about ‘Design for Distancing’ and how people all over the world have replicated their concept.

Plus, some Baltimore intersections are getting a colorful makeover. Projects called “Made You Look” blend beauty with safety. We hear details from Quinton Batts, at MICA’s Center for Social Design. And from public artist and complete-streets designer Graham Coreil-Allen his dream for the future:

“I hope that we can continue to show that by working in collaboration with communities and the city government, that everyday people can come together with artists to really help improve safety for all.”

Links: Design for Distancing, Made You Look - Art in the Right of Way, Make Place Happen, Neighborhood Design Center, MICA Center for Social Design, Graham Projects.