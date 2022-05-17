© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Going the distance with public space design

Published May 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Curbside Commons
The 'Curbside Commons' Design for Distancing project converted a parking lane into a public space for community, shopping, services, and culinary encounters along Hamilton-Lauraville’s main street, Harford Road. Design for Distancing is a tactical urban design initiative of the Baltimore Development Corporation and Neighborhood Design Center intended to help small businesses in Baltimore reopen without compromising public health. Led by Graham Projects. Photo: provided by grahamprojects.com

That creative restaurant seating that popped up during the pandemic? There’s a logic behind it. Jennifer Goold, of the Neighborhood Design Center, tells us about ‘Design for Distancing’ and how people all over the world have replicated their concept.

Plus, some Baltimore intersections are getting a colorful makeover. Projects called “Made You Look” blend beauty with safety. We hear details from Quinton Batts, at MICA’s Center for Social Design. And from public artist and complete-streets designer Graham Coreil-Allen his dream for the future:

“I hope that we can continue to show that by working in collaboration with communities and the city government, that everyday people can come together with artists to really help improve safety for all.”

Links: Design for Distancing, Made You Look - Art in the Right of Way, Make Place Happen, Neighborhood Design Center, MICA Center for Social Design, Graham Projects.

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
