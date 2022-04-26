© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

How the pandemic accelerated nurse burnout

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
A staff nurse at Belvoir Hospital in Virginia puts on personal protective equipment prior to entering a patient's room. Credit: Flickr/Department of Defense photos by Reese Brown

Nurses have been on the pandemic’s frontline, caring for patients during a shocking crisis.

Hopkins professor of nursing and bioethics Cynda Rushton describes the moral scars nurses carry in COVID’s wake, "When we feel as if what we are doing is either causing harm, directly or indirectly, not being able to provide the things we normally would for a patient or their family begins to erode our sense of both identity and our sense of integrity.”

Rushton leads the state’s R3 Resilient Nurses Initiative, aimed at halting burnout and lifting nurses’ well-being. Details about next month's production of 'The Nurse Antigone' here.

Plus, Greg Terry tells of the stress of tending patients, and why he left a hospital to be a travel nurse.

Resources:
The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity
"I’m not ok ..." Dealing with the baggage of a prolonged pandemic

