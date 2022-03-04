"Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II”

Women poured into the labor force during World War Two. They were an essential part of America’s war efforts -- performing tasks that before had been assigned only to men.

The classic images of Rosie the Riveter are white women. But Professor Gregory Cooke, creator of the documentary Invisible Warriors, has unearthed the lesser known stories that represent six hundred thousand Black women who also joined the workforce. They excelled in their jobs … against even greater barriers:

“Black women were riveters, welders, carpenters, sheet metal workers, there were even some in Washington who did code breaking. They were basically fighting the war of racism and gender discrimination.

Links: Invisible Warriors, Morgan State University March 10 5:30pm event, TCM WWII Spotlight interview with Prof. Cooke.