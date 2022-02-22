© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Will this be the year Maryland legalizes marijuana?

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
Will the General Assembly finally tackle the issue of recreational marijuana this session?

We look at the House of Delegates’ approach with Baltimore City Delegate Luke Clippinger. He’s the sponsor of two bills designed to legalize recreational cannabis through a referendum, expunge past convictions for possession, and create a fund to support women and minority business owners.

Then, Shad Ewart teaches courses on the cannabis industry at Anne Arundel Community College. He shares ideas on breaking down barriers that might price local entrepreneurs out, right at the start.

Links:
Legislation - HB0837
Legislation - HB0001
Maryland Lawmakers Vote To Put Marijuana Legalization Referendum On November Ballot - Marijuana Moment
Opinion: Law Legalizing Cannabis Should Take Effect Immediately Upon Voter Approval - Maryland Matters

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
