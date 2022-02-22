Will this be the year Maryland legalizes marijuana?

Will the General Assembly finally tackle the issue of recreational marijuana this session?

We look at the House of Delegates’ approach with Baltimore City Delegate Luke Clippinger. He’s the sponsor of two bills designed to legalize recreational cannabis through a referendum, expunge past convictions for possession, and create a fund to support women and minority business owners.

Then, Shad Ewart teaches courses on the cannabis industry at Anne Arundel Community College. He shares ideas on breaking down barriers that might price local entrepreneurs out, right at the start.